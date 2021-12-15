TWO of Wales’ 10 newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,122 and Wales’ total rises to 6,501 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 2,431 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 455 were in the Gwent region. 125 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 118 in Newport, 109 in Torfaen, 58 in Monmouthshire and 45 in Blaenau Gwent.
MORE NEWS:
- We asked if you still wear a mask when shopping- here's what you said
- Lockdown, pub closures? - Covid restrictions which could be introduced in Wales
Only Ceredigion recorded fewer cases than Blaenau Gwent.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 69
- Blaenau Gwent - 45
- Bridgend - 107
- Caerphilly - 125
- Cardiff - 256
- Carmarthenshire - 63
- Ceredigion - 36
- Conwy - 100
- Denbighshire - 105
- Flintshire - 201
- Gwynedd - 97
- Merthyr Tydfil - 53
- Monmouthshire - 58
- Neath Port Talbot - 93
- Newport - 118
- Pembrokeshire - 51
- Powys - 82
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 147
- Swansea - 167
- Torfaen - 109
- Vale of Glamorgan - 84
- Wrexham - 103
- Unknown location - 14
- Resident outside Wales – 148
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment