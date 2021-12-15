TWO of Wales’ 10 newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,122 and Wales’ total rises to 6,501 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 2,431 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 455 were in the Gwent region. 125 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 118 in Newport, 109 in Torfaen, 58 in Monmouthshire and 45 in Blaenau Gwent.

Only Ceredigion recorded fewer cases than Blaenau Gwent.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 69
  • Blaenau Gwent - 45
  • Bridgend - 107
  • Caerphilly - 125
  • Cardiff - 256
  • Carmarthenshire - 63
  • Ceredigion - 36
  • Conwy - 100
  • Denbighshire - 105
  • Flintshire - 201
  • Gwynedd - 97
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 53
  • Monmouthshire - 58
  • Neath Port Talbot - 93
  • Newport - 118
  • Pembrokeshire - 51
  • Powys - 82
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 147
  • Swansea - 167
  • Torfaen - 109
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 84
  • Wrexham - 103
  • Unknown location - 14
  • Resident outside Wales – 148