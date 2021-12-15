YESTERDAY, MPs voted in favour of introducing mandatory Covid passes for nightclubs and other large events in England.

This ruling saw almost 100 backbenchers defy the Conservative party whip by voting against the government.

This is the biggest rebellion faced by Boris Johnson since he took up prime minister two-and-a-half years ago.

The ruling means that to enter all nightclubs and large scale events in England you must have a valid NHS Covid pass.

According to the Government website, to get your NHS Covid pass you must:

be vaccinated with two doses of an approved vaccine (or one of the single-dose Janssen vaccine) – we will keep this under review as boosters are rolled out;

have taken a PCR or rapid lateral flow test within the last 48 hours;

be exempt from vaccination or vaccination and testing on the basis of a medical exemption or clinical trial participation.

The domestic NHS COVID Pass has been updated in the NHS App.



Remember to renew your domestic COVID Pass if you have an offline copy saved before using it at venues in England and Wales.



For more information ➡️ https://t.co/S4dMQVR289 pic.twitter.com/L1F1O0BmV5 — NHS (@NHSuk) December 15, 2021

What is the NHS Covid pass?





The Covid pass allows you to show your vaccine or test status to event organisers in a secure way. This allows larger scale events to minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

How can I get my NHS Covid pass?





There is a number of ways you can get your NHS Covid-19 pass.

The passes can be downloaded from the NHS app and saved onto mobile phones or saved as a PDF and printed off, the NHS website reads.

You can also use the online NHS COVID Pass service via the NHS website - meaning you can download your digital NHS COVID Pass and print it out.

You can also get your pass on the app. To do this, you download the NHS app and enter your mobile number and date of birth to set up your NHS login.

If you aren’t able to download a paper version or access the app, you can ask for an NHS Covid pass letter to be sent to you in the post.

You can apply for the letter version of the NHS Covid Pass online via the NHS website.

The NHS Vaccine Covid pass is valid for 30 days, passes for tests only last for 48 hours.

If you had a positive PCR test, the NHS Covid pass provides proof of natural immunity - lasting for 180 days from the date of the positive test and following completion of the self-isolation period.

For more information on the NHS Covid pass, visit the NHS website here