THIS time last year it seemed inevitable that Newport County AFC’s goal of the season would be heading to Scott Twine for one of his wonder strikes.

The loanee looked sure to take the honour for his stunning hit at Cambridge United, which just edged out memorable goals against Colchester and Oldham.

Yet in the end it was Matty Dolan that took the award after his thumping drive in the play-off semi-final first leg against Forest Green at Rodney Parade.

It took a special goal at the end of the campaign to deny Twine and in 2021/22 there is already fierce competition for County’s best goal of the season.

Here are some of the contenders at the halfway stage…

COURTNEY BAKER-RICHARDSON - Scunthorpe (home), October 2

Robbie Willmott played the ball to the striker on the left wing.

Finn Azaz went on a decoy run and it opened up for Baker-Richardson to score his first goal for the club, starting the ball outside the post and curling it into the top corner.

The effort was nominated for League Two goal of the month.

DOM TELFORD - Carlisle (home), October 19

The striker had just levelled with a neat turn and finish when he went on a driving run that started 40 metres out.

Telford weaved into the box and, with five defenders around him, produced a firm finish into the bottom right corner.

COURTNEY BAKER-RICHARDSON – Stevenage (home), October 30

A flowing move ended with the ball being fed to the striker on the right edge of the box. He absolutely leathered it in, a stunning strike that the footage doesn’t do justice to.

I’d expect most that were at Rodney Parade for both the Scunthorpe strike, nominated for League Two goal of the month for October, and the Stevenage one would pick the second.

FINN AZAZ – Stevenage (home), October 30

A tremendous hit from the midfielder, who took one touch before cutting across the ball to score from 25 metres. He found the top corner and gave the ‘keeper no chance.

DOM TELFORD - Colchester away, November 26

The diminutive striker scored similar goals against Plymouth in the EFL Trophy and Stevenage. Defender James Clarke did superbly to steal possession and played the ball through to Telford. He worked the ball onto his favoured left, wrong-footing the defence, and curled beyond the goalkeeper, who didn’t stand a chance.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗕𝗶𝗻𝘀



"In footballing terms Top Bins refers to the art of shooting the ball into the top corner of the goal giving the goalkeeper no chance of making a save." 🔝🗑️



💫𝗟𝗲𝘄𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘀💫#NCAFC🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/9SXWJyPrig — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) December 10, 2021

LEWIS COLLINS – Sutton (home), December 7

Not just a fine goal but an important one that sparked a comeback win.

Collins, only playing because Telford had coronavirus, scored his first of the season when he picked the ball up on the left, played a one-two, shifted the ball to get a yard of space and curled in his best goal as a professional.

A superb strike similar to Baker-Richardson’s against Stevenage.

FINN AZAZ -Port Vale (home), December 11

The most skilful of the lot and turned one point into three.

Lewis Collins chipped in a cross and the Villa loanee controlled the ball on his chest, flicked it back and curled in a perfect shot.

A wonderful goal that showed the young midfielder’s talent - and gets my pick for the best so far in 2021/22.

And the one that got away…

The best disallowed goal of the weekend goes to @NewportCounty 🍾



20 passes, starting with @CameronNorman95 regaining possession, to then laying it on a plate for @KEVIN11ELLISON pic.twitter.com/yQsU6jpgI8 — Martyn Phillips (@MartynPhillips1) October 31, 2021

KEVIN ELLISON - Scunthorpe (home), October 30

A sensational multi-pass County move against Scunthorpe ended with Kevin Ellison finishing from close range… only for the flag to be up because Cameron Norman had strayed offside before nodding across to the veteran.