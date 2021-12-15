A DRUG dealing duo caught supplying heroin and crack cocaine have been jailed for a combined total of seven years.

Rhys Mcauley and Luke Jones, both 24, were locked up after admitting a number of trafficking offences.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Mcauley was arrested at Jones’ Cwmbran home earlier this year with another man.

Officers found 10.6g of crack cocaine, machetes, an electric scooter, weighing scales with traces of white powder and £580 in cash.

When Mr Howells said Mcauley was then released under investigation, Judge Daniel Williams blasted the police’s decision as being down to either “stupidity or indolence”.

The judge demanded an explanation from Gwent Police behind the “bewildering” and “harmful” action.

Mcauley carried on drug dealing after being let go.

Jones was arrested in Cwmbran in June and his mobile phone revealed drug related messages including text bombs being sent out to customers.

The court heard Mcauley was a convicted dealer who had previously served 30 months in custody for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Mcauley, of Bideford Road, Newport, admitted supplying heroin and crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

Jones, of Newchurch Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences were committed between May and October.

Jones had three previous convictions for seven offences, including one for wounding with intent.

Gareth Williams, representing both defendants, asked for his clients to be given credit for their guilty pleas.

Judge Williams told Mcauley and Jones their offending was aggravated by the fact they were dealing in more than one kind of class A drug.

Mcauley was jailed for three years and eight months and Jones locked up for three years and four months.

No application under the Proceeds of Crime Act was made.