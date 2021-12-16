Here is a round up of public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Newport City Council is to temporarily close a footpath at Prow Jubilee Park, Rogerstone.

The closure affects a distance of approximately 130 metres. The alternative route is along Park Way, Jubilee Way, Tregwilym Road and entrance road to Rogerstone Welfare Ground.

The reason for making the order is to prevent danger to the public from predicted erosion of the riverbank resulting from high river levels. The proposed order is operative from December 15 2021 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding five months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

* Daryl Watkins, of Campana Ltd, is applying to Newport City Council for a premises licences for 6, John Frost Square, Newport, for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from Monday to Sunday 10am to midnight and for the provision of late night refreshment from Monday to Sunday 11pm to 5am.

* The Welsh Government is to impose temporary speed limits on the A4810 steelworks access road at Queen's Way, Llanwern, Newport.

The order will be to:

1. Impose a 30mph speed limit along the length of the access road from a point 28m east of the Longditch Roundabout perimeter to a point 206m east of the centre of the Glan Llyn signal controlled junction

2. Impose a 40mph speed limit along the lengths of the access road as follows - eastbound from a point 206m east of the centre of the Glan Llyn signal controlled junction to a point 41m east of the centre of the Newport Glavanisers signal controlled junction; and westbound from a point 173m east of the centre of the Air Products side road access to a point 206m east of the centre of the Glan Llyn signal controlled junction

3. Impose a 50mph speed limit along the lengths of the access road as follows- eastbound from a point 41m east of the centre of the Newport Glavanisers signal controlled junction to a point 10m west of the centre of the North Row junction; and westbound from a point 10m west of the North Road junction to a point 173m east of the centre of the Air Products side road access

4. Create a clearway from a point 28m east of the Longdictch Roundabout perimeter to a point 10m west of the North Row junction, a total distance of 5km.

* Monmouthshire County Council is to make changes to the Traffic Regulation, Speed Limits and Parking Regulations (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021 to deal with various small mistakes and drafting errors within the Consolidation Order and Amendment No 1 Part 1 which only became apparent after making the orders.

* Properts Solicitors, Chepstow, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Russell Fisher, also known as Russell Vivian, (deceased) formerly of 13 Ronald Road, Newport, a retired civil servant, who died on August 1, 2021.

* RDP Law, Langstone, Newport, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Abba Josephine Harris (deceased), formerly of Chy-An-Dour, Clifton Common, Goldcliff, Newport, who died on September 25, 2021.

* Hopkins Law Ltd, Cardiff, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Donald William Watkins (deceased), formerly of 23 Camp Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, who died on September 29, 2021.

* Andrew Williams, trading as Hillcroft Garage Ltd, of Chepstow Road, Langstone, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Hillcroft Garage Ltd, Chepstow Road, Langstone, Newport, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

* BFS Group Ltd trading as Bidfood, of Fleet Support Centre, Roxburgh Street, Galashiels, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, as an operating centre for 60 goods vehicles and two trailers.