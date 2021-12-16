A POPULAR fashion store is set to reopen in Newport city centre, just weeks after closing down.

In late October, the Select store at Unit 38 of the Kingsway Shopping Centre shut its doors for the final time.

It came as part of plans to turn the retail space, which opens up onto John Frost Square, into a Taco Bell restaurant and takeaway.

But, for fans of the clothing retailer, the news came as a blow, as it had long been a mainstay on Newport’s high street.

Now, better news appears to be on the horizon – with Select now set to reopen at a new premises in Newport – and, just a short step away from their old home.

In recent days, another space inside the Kingsway Centre was vacated, with The Outlet moving a few doors down – taking over the former home of R&N Inflatables.

That space, located in between the Castle Farm Shop and Bodycare, will soon be filled by Select – and, in just a matter of days.

A sign posted on the doorway of this unit reads: “Great news. Select fashion is back. Opening Friday.”

Inside, boxes of merchandise can be seen, and work is ongoing to set up the shop ahead of the reopening this coming Friday (December 17).

Until then, anyone wishing to shop at Select can continue to do so online, or by visiting their nearby stores in Cwmbran, Caerphilly, and Chepstow.

It is set to be a busy day at the Kingsway on Friday, with both Select and Taco Bell set to open on the very same day.

Meanwhile, scaffolding is currently in place inside the main shopping section of the Kingsway, as part of the continued work to open a Department for Work and Pensions job centre inside the former Peacocks unit.