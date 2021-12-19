DEWSTOW Manor, the former clubhouse for Dewstow Golf Course, is a 10-bedroom property in near Caerwent, Monmouthshire, which is on the market for £2,500,000.

The freehold property has undergone substantial renovation and is now impeccably presented, according to the selling agents, Moon and Co, of Chepstow.

It has a substantial kitchen and dining area with extensive views over the parkland to the rear. There is a large living room and games/function room including a traditional bar which is well suited for entertaining.

The property provides spacious living accommodation with various additional reception rooms, together with 10 generous bedrooms set across the whole of the property.

It sits in an elevated position and offers stunning countryside views.

Outside there is an extensive patio area to the rear and landscaped gardens to the south which are predominantly laid to lawn and includes a pergola with living roof. A four-car garage is set to the south of the property and ample parking provided to the east and south of the dwelling.

A yard area to the north of the dwelling provides potential for alternative uses subject to planning.

The land at Dewstow Manor extends to approximately 38.16 acres in total and comprises a ring-fenced block of traditional parkland, formerly used as a golf course.

The land has been extensively grazed in recent years and provides a picturesque backdrop to the property. The land is gently undulating, however, providing well-proportioned enclosures bordered by stock proof fencing and mature hedgerows. It is accessed via the main driveway and water connections are available.

Both mains water and electric are connected to the property. There are three separate oil-fired boilers which service the individual areas of the dwelling and foul drainage is provided to a septic tank.

Approached by a private driveway with electric gated entrance. There is ample parking available for a number of vehicles to the southern and eastern elevation. The property is accessed directly off Dewstow Road which runs between the B4245 and the A48.