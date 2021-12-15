STREET paving in Newport city centre that’s been branded “shabby” looks set to be replaced next year, Newport City Council has confirmed.
Conservative activist Michael Enea has been leading a campaign to get large parts of black tarmac removed and replaced at the junctions between Commercial Street, Llanarth Street and Charles Street.
Mr Enea said: “We’re talking about the ‘shabby’ state of street paving visible to visitors and shoppers.
“At this location, large sections of old granite street paving has been removed and infilled with horrible ‘black tarmac’. [It’s] not a great reflection of our city to visitors and shoppers.
“This location has drawn some attention over the last 10 to 12 months. The topic even featured in a social media video during the Senedd Election campaign earlier this year. Most of the commentators agreed that action was needed."
The paving is on the site of a former war memorial that was removed back in 2012 after suffering excessive damage since its installation in 1995.
Mr Enea says he recently questioned Newport City Council twice with his concerns about the state of the paving on Commercial Street.
Newport City Council have since responded, confirming that work to replace the pavement would take place in spring 2022.
They said: “To complete the permanent reinstatement of this area it will require a formal road closure traffic order. We anticipate this will be progressed during the winter with the permanent works carried out in spring 2022.
“The current surface is safe for pedestrians.”
