INDUSTRIAL action has been threatened at Aston Martin - including the St Athan factory - due to a pension shake-up.

According to Unite the Union the industrial action is being threatened due to workers reportedly facing losing about £100,000 in retirement income if the defined benefit scheme is closed from February next year.

Unite the Union said the proposal would affect members at:

St Athan

Milton Keynes

Newport Pagnell

Gaydon

Wellesbourne

The union said members voted overwhelmingly in a consultative ballot that they wanted to hold a full-scale industrial action ballot in the new year.

A defined benefit scheme is one in which the amount a person is paid is based on how many years they have worked for their employer and the salary they have earned.

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd reportedly wants to close the defined benefit (DB) scheme on January 31 (2022) which the union’s pension experts estimate could cost members about £100,000 over the course of their retirement, depending on individual circumstances.

According to Unite the company wants to move the DB members to the existing defined contribution (DC) scheme which covers most of the workforce and new employees. Unite argues that DC schemes are at the mercy of sudden fluctuations in global stock markets and produce worse retirement incomes.

Unite claims that they have called for the consultation period – due to end on Friday (December 17) to be extended, but that requests have, so far, been declined by management.

A spokeswoman for Aston Martin said the company has "outlined an attractive transition arrangement – including a one-off cash payment and equity in the company."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “We will back our members at Aston Martin 100 per cent if they decide to take industrial action to defend their pensions and defeat this threat to their retirement incomes.

"These workers have done as asked and saved for their retirement, but they have also worked hard to deliver improved profits for Aston Martin. There is, therefore, no case to be made for closing the defined benefit pension schemes, a move that robs our members of tens of thousands of pounds – in the case of Aston Martin workers, that is about £100,000.

“Aston Martin's whole workforce is now aware of the gross inadequacy of the existing defined contribution scheme by comparison – and this will be a significant factor when we put forward our claim in the 2022 pay review.”

An Aston Martin spokeswoman said: “As a responsible employer, Aston Martin has a duty to deliver financially sustainable pension arrangements for its circa 2,000 employees, while managing its pension risks and underlying costs.

“Having completed a detailed review of its future pension arrangements, and in line with many other UK employers, it is proposing changes to its defined benefit scheme affecting circa 400 employees.

"Should these changes occur, Aston Martin has outlined an attractive transition arrangement – including a one-off cash payment and equity in the company. This is in addition to supporting the defined benefit pension scheme to meet the cost of pension benefits already earned.

“Aston Martin remains in direct communication with the affected employees, and their representatives, regarding these changes and is unable to comment further at this time.”