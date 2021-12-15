A FISHING boat which broke down near the mouth of the River Usk was rescued by a lifeboat crew.
On Tuesday, December 14, at 4.25pm Penarth’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched to assist a fishing boat which had broken down.
The crew assessed the condition of the ship along with tide levels, before setting up a tow and bringing it safely into Cardiff Bay.
The Atlantic 85 lifeboat is one of two types of B class lifeboats – one of the fastest types of boats used in the RNLI fleet – used by the charity organisation.
The 85 represents the length of the lifeboat – 8.5m – with the RNLI’s UK fleet also including Atlantic 75 boats which are 7.5 m in length but are gradually being replaced by the Atlantic 85.
The Atlantic 85 lifeboats were introduced to the RNLI in 2005, with the Atlantic 75 ones replacing the Atlantic 21 boats in 1993.
