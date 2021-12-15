She's played the White House and the Royal Albert Hall but today Charlotte Church put on the performance of a lifetime as she went busking on Queen Street in Cardiff with her husband Jonathan Powell and children from the Awen Project, the democratic learning community which the pair founded more than two years ago.
The group belted out all the Christmas classics to the delight of passing crowds in order to raise money for a new tent which will help keep the students dry during the winter months.
The Awen Project use a forest in the Vale of Glamorgan as their classroom which means that students have to brave the elements at all times of the year.
One student, Mabli, said: "This was so much fun and we all had a great time. Our shop doorway had great acoustics and we raised a lot of money which hopefully will pay for our tent."
Ms Church isn't the only world famous singer to have busked on Queen Street. In 1995, rocker Jon Bon Jovi took to the former bandstand on the junction with Churchill Way to serenade shoppers with his guitar.
