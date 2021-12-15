MPS at Westminster have voted in favour of introducing covid passes for nightclubs, sports matches and other large events in England from today - despite almost 100 Conservative MPs voting against the measures.

It’s the biggest rebellion that prime minister Boris Johnson has faced during his premiership – with 99 Tory MPs refusing to back the new rules. However, Labour’s support of the plans allowed them to pass.

Mask wearing in most indoor spaces will continue and there’s also changes to the rules on self-isolation in England – with fully vaccinated covid contacts being told to take daily lateral flow tests instead.

Boris Johnson has been under increasing pressure from his own party following recent sagas around Christmas parties last year.

The Argus has looked at how Gwent MPs voted in Parliament last night and has reached out to the representatives to ask why they voted the way they did.

Monmouth MP and UK Government Wales Office minister David Davies chose to back the measures but also expressed his “regret” at having to do so.

The Conservative MP said: “I have always fully accepted Covid restrictions represent a loss of civil liberties. As such, they should be introduced only as a last resort and lifted as quickly as possible. For the last few months, life has been relatively free. But the new Omicron variant poses a huge concern.

“With great regret, I therefore voted with the UK Government for some restrictions (England only) on a temporary basis. These include the requirement to provide proof of vaccination before entering indoor events with over 500 people or proof of a lateral flow test.

“This alternative is important because it shows we are not bringing in “compulsory vaccine passports” as some have suggested. Instead, we are asking those who exercise their right not to be vaccinated to take a quick test.”

MP for Torfaen and Labour's shadow secretary of state for international trade Nick Thomas-Symonds also supported introducing the new measures on covid passes in England.

Speaking after the vote, Mr Thomas Symonds said: “The actions of the prime minister have undermined public trust and distracted from key public health messaging at a critical time.

"Omicron is a clear threat and the UK Government must act swiftly to limit its spread. I supported these measures because Labour puts public health before party politics and we will continue to do so.”

Islwyn’s Chris Evans, who also backed the new measures, said: “Public health is extremely important and Labour supported these measures.

“We still do not know how dangerous omicron could be therefore we must follow guidance from the experts. I am glad that Labour was able to win concessions meaning that negative lateral flow tests will be equal to vaccination status.

"Although I would be clear this vote related to measures in England only and that health is a devolved matter.”

Newport East’s Jessica Morden and Blaenau Gwent’s Nick Smith – both Labour – voted for the new measures and have been contacted for comment.

Newport West’s Ruth Jones and Caerphilly’s Wayne David – both Labour – did not record votes.