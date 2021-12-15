A COUNTRY lane on the outskirts of Newport that partially collapsed almost three months ago has still not been repaired.

Concerned residents first reported the collapse, which happened on a narrow lane off-shooting Coed-Y-Caerau lane, near Langstone, back in September.

Newport City Council’s highways department had initially closed the road with a view to fixing the problem. However, locals say that progress from the council has stalled and have called on Langstone ward councillors to help speed up the repair works.

Conservative councillor for the area Ray Mogford said: “The collapse is quite severe now and is deteriorating.

“This is a narrow country lane with only a few properties, but each are dependent on deliveries and of course refuse and waste collection.

“Cllr Routley and I visited last week (Friday) and spoke to several residents including the resident whose land adjoined the collapsed lane. When we raised the issue with Newport City Council about a month ago it turns out that the council resource had been diverted to the sink hole issue in Lliswerry.

“We are now chasing up with the council to get this back up their priority list. It’s dangerous for large vehicles as they often have to reverse down the lane.”

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “The council is currently in the process of appointing a suitable contractor to repair the section of lane affected and anticipate a start date to be confirmed from them shortly.”