THOSE who have travelled from England into Wales through Monmouth this week will have been forgiven for thinking they were never reaching Wales – after the ‘Welcome to Wales’ sign disappeared.
For many the sign on the A40 near Monmouth is a sign that they’re almost home or are back in God’s Country, and others love the opportunity to take a picture of the sign to tell their social media followers that they’re in Wales – when they’re in the passenger seat of course.
But motorists were disappointed (and maybe confused) when the A40’s Welcome to Wales sign disappeared on the weekend.
Was it because of a potential impending lockdown meaning that people weren’t welcome into Wales? Or some opportunist thieves?
It was none of those, the answer was quite simple – it was removed during tree cutting work.
A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: “The sign was removed during recent Ash die back tree cutting work.
“It is being cleaned and will be back in place by the end of this week.”
So it won’t be long before motorists along the A40 are being welcomed back into Wales.
