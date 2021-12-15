DRAGONS prop Aaron Jarvis is retiring to start his coaching career in America with the Dallas Jackals.

The 35-year-old has been at Rodney Parade since 2018, making 40 appearances and covering both loosehead and tighthead.

Jarvis will remain on the books until after Friday's European Challenge Cup clash with Lyon, although it's unlikely that the front rower will feature in the matchday 23 for one last blast.

The prop headed to the Dragons from Clermont Auvergne, who he helped win the Top 14 in 2017, after previously playing for Bath and the Ospreys, where his exploits earned 18 caps and selection for the 2015 World Cup.

Jarvis has been working with the Dragons academy, especially the under-18s, over recent seasons while working towards becoming a coach.

He will now take the next step as a full-time assistant coach in Texas for the Jackals.

LEAVING: Prop Aaron Jarvis is leaving the Dragons to take up a coaching role with Dallas Jackals

"I've got an exciting opportunity to take the next step and now feels like the right time to call an end to my playing career and move to the next stage," said Jarvis.

"I'll look back with lots of memories, I've made some great friends along the way and won a few things, so there is a sense of pride. I have really enjoyed my time, but just feels right to call it now.

"I have absolutely loved it at Dragons. It has been a great environment to be in and there is a lot of young talent coming through, which is a really positive thing for the region.

"The support here has been huge. I know it's been tough with Covid and getting everybody back into the stadium, but the boys do really appreciate that backing.

"I look forward to coming back and celebrating some wins together."

Jarvis is yet to feature this season but the versatile prop has frequently been a travelling reserve due to his ability to back-up looseheads Aki Seiuli, Josh Reynolds and Greg Bateman plus tightheads Mesake Doge, Leon Brown and Chris Coleman.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "Aaron has enjoyed an impressive career and we thank him for his contribution and efforts at the Dragons.

"We've been keen to support Aaron as he makes the move into the next stage of his career through his coaching work with the Dragons Academy over the last three seasons.

"He leaves with the best wishes of everyone connected to the Dragons and we wish him and his family well with their move to Dallas."

Australian Michael Hodge is head coach for the Jackals, who also employ former England and Bath boss Brian Ashton as a consultant.

The squad that features former England full-back Chris Pennell and his former Worcester teammate Ryan Bower plus ex-Gloucester centre Henry Trinder.

Dallas play their first season in MLR next year and get their campaign under way at the start of February.