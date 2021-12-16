A THUG threatened two women in a shop with a wine bottle before trashing the place by pulling down shelves and throwing goods around.

Benjamin Davies had earlier threatened to kill Katie Lias and Rachel Edwards with a knife before chasing them into Silcox Stores, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

The 26-year-old then assaulted a man who came to their aid before he was subdued and arrested, prosecutor Richard Ace said.

Homeless Davies had gone to his former friend Miss Lias’ home at around 6pm on Monday, November 29.

Newport Crown Court heard the defendant “appeared intoxicated” and she had told him to leave.

He then carried out the threats to kill her and Miss Edwards and burgled the former woman’s home during which he stole the wine bottle.

Davies, of no fixed abode, admitted threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place, affray, assault by beating and criminal damage.

He also admitted criminal damage by urinating in a Gwent Police van as he was being taken into custody.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to committing an earlier offence on October 28 under the Malicious Communications Act.

That related to him threatening to stab the next person he saw after calling 999 to report that someone had broken into his tent.

Mr Ace said Davies had nine previous convictions for 13 offences.

They included battery after headbutting his victim and a possession of an offensive weapon by having a heavy chain.

The defendant was also jailed for wounding with intent after the complainant suffered “multiple fractures to his face”.

Ben Waters, representing Davies, said his client was “ashamed” of his behaviour on November 29 and added how his victims must have been “terrified”.

The court was told the defendant had suffered from alcohol addiction and mental health problems.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed Davies for two years and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.