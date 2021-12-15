THE number of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Wales has nearly doubled withing the space of 24 hours.
That is according to data from Public Health Wales.
There are now more than 60 confirmed cases of the variant in Wales.
PHW stats show that the total now in Wales is 62.
This number has risen from 32 yesterday.
The same level of increase has been seen within the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area.
However, it should be stressed that with relatively small case numbers, percentage increases or decreases will be more significant.
In Gwent, there are now nine reported cases of the variant, up from four yesterday.
Cardiff and Vale Health Board is leading the way, with 23 (up nine from yesterday).
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation this evening, with First Minister Mark Drakeford expected to do likewise on Friday.
For the full round-up of the daily coronavirus stats in Gwent and the wider picture across Wales, click here.
