WORK to transform Caerphilly Castle into a "world-class heritage attraction" by 2023 after new plans were unveiled.
Cadw has submitted the full plans for Caerphilly Castle enhancement works, which will see the medieval monument benefit from extensive conservation, renovation and construction works.
Details of the project were first announced in June 2021.
The £5m plans aim to cement Wales’ largest castle as a world-class heritage attraction by 2023.
Plan submission marks the start of the ambitious programme of works that will begin this month, with conservation work to the inner east gatehouse.
In spring 2022, further development and enhancement work will begin, including construction of a new visitor centre — as well as improvements to site access, interpretation, and refurbishment to the Great Hall and Earl’s Apartment area.
Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “While Caerphilly Castle is an internationally renowned monument, we recognise that first and foremost it is a local asset.
"We hope that local people will support our plans to invest in the castle — which will in turn boost the local economy.”
As a scheduled monument, Caerphilly Castle, built in 1268, is subject to the highest level of heritage protection.
Cllr Philippa Marsden, Leader of Caerphilly Council, said: “The developments planned for the monument will further consolidate the castle as a must-see attraction in Wales, encouraging more people to visit our wonderful town.”
The enhancement project will see Cadw work in partnership Caerphilly Council, Mace project management, Purcell Architects, Bright interpretation designers, Mann Williams Engineers, Holloway Partnership M&E, Wessex Archaeology, BSG Ecology, Austin Smith Lord landscape architects, and John Weaver Contractors.
