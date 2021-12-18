THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, causing death by dangerous driving and attempted robbery.

We look at their cases.

Akram Kafi

Drug dealer Akram Kafi was using a barber shop as a front to supply heroin and crack cocaine near Newport city centre.

The 28-year-old, of Commercial Road, Pill, pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drugs and cannabis with intent to supply.

He was jailed for four years.

Dominik Jablonicky

Dominik Jablonicky killed a “much-loved” son when he got behind the wheel of a car after downing vodka at a house party.

The 27-year-old ploughed into cyclist Matthew Brimble, 37, near Newport cenotaph during the early hours of the morning.

The city’s crown court was shown the horrific crash which was captured by CCTV.

Jablonicky, of Locke Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years.

Jonathan Watson

A dealer who offered to sell drugs to children was jailed for two years and six months

Newport Crown Court heard how Jonathan Watson, 25, from Pontypool, sent text messages to two teenagers aged 15 who were “prospective clients”.

Ben Baldwin

A dangerous offender who terrorised victims during a campaign of intimidation and violence has been jailed for 10 years.

Ben Baldwin stole a car at knifepoint, tried to rob a woman he’d just bought a van from and assaulted a man with a metal pole.

The 33-year-old, of Addison Street, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, admitted a number of offences.

Abdul Ali

A cocky drugs boss who boasted on Snapchat about how much cash he was making was jailed for six years.

A court heard Abdul Ali, 21, from Newport, was “revelling” in his work supplying cocaine to users in neighbouring Cwmbran.

Richard Jones

A family-run drugs gang controlling a “sophisticated and professional” operation producing and suppling cannabis was smashed by police.

The Caerphilly-based crew were led by Richard Jones, 28, of Pant Glas Close, Trethomas, who was jailed at Newport Crown Court.

Judge Daniel Williams locked him up for 18 months.