Defending champion Gerwyn Price survived a scare to come from behind and beat Ritchie Edhouse 3-1 to move into the third round of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 36-year-old from Markham won the title with victory over Gary Anderson in the 2021 final, which was played behind closed doors in January.

The walkout proved a somewhat frosty reception for the Iceman from the crowd, back at the Palace for the first time in almost two years.

Edhouse - who earlier edged out Peter Hudson 3-2 in the opening match of the tournament - swiftly turned up the heat on Price, whose finishing was off target as he lost the first set 3-0.

World number one Price levelled by edging the second on a deciding leg, and then took out 130 to claim the third set and move ahead in the match.

The world champion continued his momentum, moving 2-0 ahead in the fourth set and went on to secure what was in the end a comfortable victory with a sixth straight leg.

Gerwyn Price at the World Championship Pic: LAWRENCE LUSTIG

Price, who will now not play again until after Christmas, when he could meet Fallon Sherrock, said on Sky Sports: "I don't know about a scare, but I let myself down in the first set, missed doubles and put myself under pressure.

"The two 130 shots out sort of won me the game, and I think I played particularly well in the latter stages after slipping up earlier."

On the reception from the crowd, Price said: "They are definitely back. I hope these (Covid restriction) rules change over the next couple of weeks and I can go win this again.

"It was good and as long as the other player is still in the game, that is the way the crowd is going to be.

"I need to be more clinical, ruthless and take my chances, just shut them out of the game."

Price hopes to match Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson by defending the world title.

Cwmbran's Nick Kenny faces Rowby-John Rodriguez in round one on Saturday for the right to take on Luke Humphries next Wednesday.

Round three gets under way on December 27 with the final on Monday, January 3.