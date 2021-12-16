NEWPORT County AFC are aiming to follow Cheltenham's route to League One by staying humble in their push for promotion.

The Exiles have climbed the League Two table thanks to a run of one defeat in 12 games, taking 23 points from a possible 36.

They sit fourth ahead of this weekend's action and are a point back on Port Vale, six behind Northampton and 10 back on on-song leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Not only have County been racking up the points but they have been doing it in style, with new boss James Rowberry continuing the work of Michael Flynn by playing a possession-based game with the addition of energetic pressing high up the pitch.

There was plenty of change last summer after the Wembley play-off anguish but a core of players – Matty Dolan, Mickey Demetriou, Scot Bennett, Ryan Haynes, Robbie Willmott – remain.

Joe Day returned to the club while seasoned campaigners Cameron Norman, James Clarke and Alex Fisher signed up.

They have joined a squad that also has a smattering of enthusiastic loanees with Finn Azaz and Ollie Cooper, of Aston Villa and Swansea City, growing into key figures under Rowberry, while Liverpool's Jake Cain has also had his moments.

They have been sent to Newport to develop and experience the rough and tumble of the EFL, yet midfielder Azaz can also offer some advice to his elders.

The 21-year-old is in his second season of senior football but already has a promotion on his CV courtesy of a spell with 2020/21 title winners Cheltenham.

Azaz, who swapped West Brom for Villa in the summer before leaving on loan, made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Robins and faced County twice.

DRIVING: Finn Azaz goes on the attack for Newport County at Hartlepool

"You can fly up the league any time that you get back-to-back wins but you have to stay humble and take each game as it comes," he said.

"I know that's a cliché but that's how you have to do it because if you get carried away that is when complacency kicks in.

"There are experienced lads in the team so we should be able to keep this mentality, maintain it game by game and not get carried away.

"I have been in it last season. This is a completely different team and a completely different dynamic but that does help. You just have to navigate it and we have a great group with great characters in it.

"We have got a good team but we still have work to do. We have areas to improve but we will keep working hard every day and stay humble as a team.

"We have that humility in the group which is crucial and something that we had last season [at Cheltenham]."

County are on song and will bid to make it a hat-trick of wins when they travel to Rochdale on Saturday.

The Dale's seven-year stay in League One ended last season and they are 18th in the table after a run of six games without victory, although they were hit hard by two late goals in a 4-2 loss at Bristol Rovers last time out.

"Every team is tough in this league, no matter where you go," said Azaz. "We had two home games that were really tough and you saw Forest Green going to Oldham and it being 5-5. Anything can happen so we will prepare with the same mentality."