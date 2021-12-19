ENTERPRISING Ollie Barnes' scheme to sell Scottish hats to help raise funds for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care has proved to be a far from woolly idea.
The Chepstow-based freelance photographer and videographer sells the hand-knitted Fair Isle-inspired fishermen's hats as Abacus Knits through Etsy.
The former Chepstow Comprehensive School pupil donated eight of the hats, or keps as they are known and which are knitted by his 81-year-old granny, to be sold to raise funds.
The money from the sale of the hats has been donated to the St David’s Hospice Care’s Hospice at Home crowdfunding appeal. The appeal aimed to raise £10,000 to receive full match funding. Donations of up to £250 from any one supporter is matched.
Media graduate Ollie, aged 23, a long-time supporter of the hospice, said: "I wanted to do my bit to help the hospice to meet its target. My hats sell for £30 each. I managed to sell eight and donated £250 raised to St David's Hospice Care. That £250 was match-funded and with gift aid the total was well over £500.
"I put a message in with the hats telling buyers about the hospice and how their purchase has helped their crowdfunding appeal. The hats not only went to local buyers, some were bought by people across the UK and one is even winging its way across the Atlantic to Canada."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.