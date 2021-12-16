THE Dragons have lost Wales forwards Elliot Dee and Will Rowlands to injury for their European Challenge Cup clash with French heavyweights Lyon.
The duo will miss tomorrow evening’s fixture at Rodney Parade (kick-off 8pm) after being forced off in the 22-16 defeat to Perpignan last Saturday.
Hooker Dee has a head injury after being the victim of a high tackle while lock Rowlands has a neck problem that forced him off in the second half at the Stade Aime Giral.
Taylor Davies comes into the heart of the front row while 20-year-old Wales international Ben Carter partners Joe Davies in the second row.
Director of rugby Dean Ryan makes two other changes with Ollie Griffiths replacing Wales back rower Aaron Wainwright, who drops down to the bench, and Josh Lewis gets the nod at full-back with Jonah Holmes returning to the wing.
The Dragons are still without frontline scrum-halves Rhodri Williams and Gonzalo Bertranou.
The injury list also includes Wales flanker Ross Moriarty, full-back Jordan Williams and centre Jack Dixon while wing Ashton Hewitt and tighthead Lloyd Fairbrother have been out long-term.
The Dragons have won 10 of 12 Challenge Cup meetings with French opponents in Newport but Lyon are fourth in the Top 14 and beat Gloucester in their opener.
Lyon have tinkered with their side from last weekend but still boast a formidable squad captained by France forward Felix Lambey.
The pack features prop Demba Bamba, hard-running former Connacht back rower Colby Fainga'a, Fiji lock Temo Mayanavanua and Georgia flanker Beka Saginadze.
Dragons: Lewis; Holmes, Warren, Owen, Dyer; Davies, Knoyle; Seiuli, T Davies, Doge, J Davies, Carter, Keddie (captain), Griffiths, Basham.
Replacements: Benjamin, Reynolds, Brown, Maksymiw, Wainwright, Babos, Roberts, J Rosser.
Lyon: Laporte, Dumortier, Parisien, Regard, Niniashvili; Berdeu, Pélissié; Devisme, Charcosset, Bamba, Geraci, Mayanavanua, Lambey (captain), Saginadze, Fainga'a.
Replacements: Ivaldi, Rey, Kaabèche, Guillard, Cretin, Rimet, Ngatai, Tchaptchet.
Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (England)
