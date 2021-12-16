OAKDALE-BASED charity Helping Caring Team has been awarded almost £1,500 as part of our parent company's Cash for Charities appeal.

Hayley Thomas, chairman of the charity, which provides an outreach service for people experiencing homelessness, said she was delighted to hear of the donation.

She said: "We are very grateful for this. The money will come in very useful especially buying fresh food to go into some of our food parcels."

She said the charity covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen and offers an outreach service twice a week to homeless people in these areas giving them hot food and snacks.

It also runs a food bank providing food parcels, toiletries and cleaning products and is on hand to help people in need with hospital packs or help for those who are setting up home after being homeless.

The charity was one of eight from the Wales and West region of Newsquest to be nominated for part of the £20,000 charity cash giveaway allocated to the area by the Gannett Foundation.

Readers were invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which were then sent to collection points across the region or posted in to us. Each token collected was used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collected 50 per cent of all to tokens collected, it would receive 50 per cent of the £20,000.

HCT collected 7.35 per cent of the tokens, and received the same percentage of the £20,000 as a donation.

The other charities nominated for the Wales and West region are:

Sparkle, Newport;

Motion Control Dance, Barry;

St Giles Animal Rescue, Taunton;

Phoenix Bereavement Support, Hereford;

Ethos - @ The Living Room, Hereford;

2 Wish Unit 7, Magden Park, Llantrisant;

Chard and District Museum, Chard.