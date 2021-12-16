THERE'S no more festive sight than beautifully wrapped presents waiting under the Christmas tree until December 25.
But as soon as gifts are unwrapped, we are often left with glittery, plastic waste that cannot be recycled.
The RSPB estimates that the UK gets through 227,000 miles worth of Christmas wrap every year.
And the sad news is wrapping paper made with a sparkly or plastic coating cannot be recycled.
So, if you're looking for some more eco-friendly or recyclable wrapping paper, here are some great options.
The best recyclable wrapping paper
Paperchase
Paperchase has some fantastic options in simple basic colours and more festive designs.
For £8, Paperchase is selling rolls of the recyclable Kraft Trees Village Wrapping Paper - 10m.
This brown kraft trees village wrapping paper has a snowy white design, inspired by Scandinavia.
it is 100% recyclable and sustainably sourced.
You can also get a set of Paperchase's three staple kraft colours for £14.
The fully recyclable wrapping paper is easy to dress up with ribbons, bows and trimmings - something guests can save and reuse for 2022.
RSPB
Wildlife charity RSPB is selling wrapping paper which is recyclable, glitter-free and has no metalised paper.
The wrapping paper is made from FSC certified paper and recycled paper and then printed with water based inks to reduce toxins to the environment.
Even better, RSPB wrapping paper features some of the most beautiful designs and it is currently discounted.
You can get 5 metres of the RSPB's Leaping hare red and gold recycled wrapping paper for £3 - featuring golden hares.
The RSPB's Christmas chorus red recycled wrapping paper shows singing robins - now £7 for 10 metres.
Meanwhile you can also order 10 metres of Woodland recycled wrapping paper for £6.
WH Smith
WH Smith has some funky design takes on recyclable wrapping paper - meaning you don't have to lose out on style.
Basic options include the Kraft paper style rolls in navy or silver for £5.
Dog lovers might like WH Smith's £5 Recycled and Recyclable Kraft Sausage Dog Print Wrapping Paper.
Other £5 options include WH Smith's Recycled and Recyclable Celestial Wrapping Paper, Recycled and Recyclable Jungle Leopard Wrapping Paper and Recycled and Recyclable Kraft Navy Bee Print.
