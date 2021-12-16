WITH the Welsh Government advising people do lateral flow tests (LFTs) before going out to the shops or meeting with others, there has been an increase in people looking for the tests, which are available for free from pharmacies and the UK Government’s website.
However, since Monday, many have reported struggling to get their hands on the box of seven which is available for free to anyone in the UK – with deliveries being suspended from the UK Government’s website and many pharmacies not having any in stock.
We rang around pharmacies across Gwent to see if there were any tests available – with a number confirming that they do and some limiting to one box per person.
Newport:
Boots - No
Boots told us that they had run out but were having a delivery this morning and may have some in that, but weren’t sure until the delivery was sorted.
Well Newport (Clytha Park Road) – No
Well on Clytha Park Road didn’t have any in stock.
Pill Pharmacy – Yes
Pill Pharmacy said that they had a few left in stock.
JDS Evans – Yes
JDS Evans said they had a few left and had quite a few enquiries so it was best to go earlier rather than later.
Boots Chepstow Road – Yes
Boots on Chepstow Road have some in stock and said they are limiting to one box per person.
Torfaen:
Lloyds Pharmacy Fairwater Square – No
Lloyds Pharmacy on Fairwater Square have none in stock and have tried to order some.
Candwr Brook Pharmacy – No
Candwr Brook Pharmacy haven’t got any in stock but may have some later this afternoon but they cannot guarantee.
Well Blaenavon Broad Street – Yes
Well Blaenavon Broad Street have some in stock.
Caerphilly:
Cwmfelinfach Pharmacy – Yes
Cwmfelinfach Pharmacy are limiting their stock to one box of seven per person.
Well Trethomas – Yes.
Well in Trethomas also have some stock.
Vida Rogers Ltd Blackwood – Yes
Vida Rogers Ltd in Blackwood have stock but said they are going quickly and are limited to one per person.
Blaenau Gwent:
Llanhilleth Pharmacy – Yes
Llanhilleth Pharmacy have a few in stock and limiting to one box per patient.
TH Pritchard & Son Somerset Street – Yes
TH Pritchard & Son have stock.
Boots Abertillery – No
Boots in Abertillery advised that they do not have any and said there’s a shortage in stock.
Monmouthshire
Usk Pharmacy – No
Usk Pharmacy said they ran out yesterday but may have a delivery this afternoon, although they cannot guarantee this.
Superdrug Monmouth – No
Superdrug in Monmouth does not have stock.
PC Merrick Chepstow – No
PC Merrick in Chepstow also have none in stock.
To find the pharmacies which – if they have any – stock lateral flow tests, visit https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/
You can also visit https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests for home delivery.
