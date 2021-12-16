THERE were just two responses to a Caerphilly County Borough Council consultation into gambling rules.

The responses came from one resident and the gambling addiction charity Gamble Aware.

At a council Licensing and Gambling Committee meeting, held on Tuesday, December 14, Plaid Cymru councillor Mike Davies questioned whether the low response was “normal”.

Lee Morgan, licensing manager at the council, said the consultation had been sent out to licence holders, charities, councillors and residents, as well as being promoted by the council’s communications team.

In its response to the consultation, Gamble Aware encouraged local authorities to guide people to the National Gambling helpline and its website for support.

The resident who responded to the consultation argued that too many licences were given out by the council.

Local authorities have to review their Gambling Statement of Licensing Policy every three years.

The policy applies to gambling premises, gaming permits, lottery registrations, and other gambling notices associated with gaming.

The policy focuses on the following measures:

Preventing gambling from being a source of crime or disorder, being associated with crime or disorder or being used to support crime;

Ensuring that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way;

Protecting children and other vulnerable people from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

The full policy can be found here: https://democracy.caerphilly.gov.uk/documents/s37847/Appendix%201.pdf

The gambling policy will now be presented to full council on January 26, 2022.

Rules on gambling are expected to be updated in the New Year as the UK Government undertakes a review of the Gambling Act 2005.