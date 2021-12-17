A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ALIX SARAH BEERENBROCK, 33, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Church Crescent on September 3.

She was ordered to pay £818 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARIOS VLACHOU, 38, of Welland Circle, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on East Usk Road on March 15.

He was ordered to pay £303 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GERAINT DAVIES, 42, of Lavender Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOANNE JONES, 48, of Parc Derwen, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen at Ystrad Mynach police station on November 9.

She was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLIVE JUNIOR WALKER, 28, of Upper Power Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving while disqualified on Glebe Street on September 27.

He was ordered to pay £154 in a fine and a surcharge.

STEVEN JAMES HOWELLS, 26, of Heol Derw, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATT NORMAN, 38, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GABRIEL IORDAN, 61, of Morris Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.