PLANS to turn a former golf clubhouse into a youth centre are set to be decided next month.
Caerphilly County Borough Council is hoping to transform the former Virginia Park Golf Clubhouse in Caerphilly town into a “fit for purpose” centre informed by the needs of young people.
The council said the centre will offer “traditional youth-club style activities”, as well as specialist forms of youth work such as homelessness prevention, as well as education and employability skills.
A council spokesperson said: “The centre will be full time and offer a variety of opportunities for young people to grow and develop as citizens and learners.”
The spokesperson also said there will be a “focus on the prevention of some of the more severe personal and social problems that can lead to disengagement from school, the community and society more generally.”
Located near Caerphilly leisure centre and Caerphilly rugby club, the new youth centre could have 12 full-time and six part-time employees.
If approved, there will be slight alterations to the building, such as the fitting of new windows, doors and entrances.
The ground floor will be used as communal spaces and the first floor will have four offices, a meeting room, a room for one-to-ones and a tea room.
The decision on the application is expected by January 31.
