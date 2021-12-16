A SCHOOLGIRL who was hospitalised after falling from a balcony at Caldicot School has non-life-threatening injuries, it has been confirmed.

The emergency services were scrambled to the Gwent school on Monday, December 13), at around 11.20am, following reports of a girl having fallen from a height.

Following the incident, the girl, who is thought to be 11-years-old, was taken to University Hospital Cardiff for further treatment.

In an update, Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that the girl’s injuries are “not life threatening.”

She is thought to remain in a stable condition at this time.

In a letter sent to parents by the school, it has been revealed that “face-to-face support” is being offered to students and staff who may have been impacted by Monday’s incident.

The letter reads: “Over the last 24 hours I have had a number of conversations with the family of the child involved in the serious incident yesterday [Monday]. They are happy for me to share with the whole school community that their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

“I wish to thank the staff at school, the ambulance service and the local authority officers who responded so swiftly.

“Our staff, and those from the local authority, have been on hand today to provide face to face support to students and staff who wish to discuss any concerns they may have.

“I recognise that yesterday’s incident has caused a great deal of heightened anxiety for the school and the wider community. However, at the heart of this is a child and their family. I respectfully ask that all families bear this in mind, and I would ask you to reinforce this with your child, particularly in the sphere of social media.”

Read more local news here

In the aftermath of the incident, A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 11.20am today, Monday, December 13, to reports of a person having suffered a fall from height at Caldicot Comprehensive School.

"We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance.

"One patient was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."