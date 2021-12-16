NO FURTHER deaths have been recorded in Wales from coronavirus – for the first time since August – Public Health Wales has confirmed.

In the latest coronavirus update – no deaths were recorded across Wales in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday, December 15, meaning the Wales-wide death toll remains at 6,501 since the start of the pandemic – 1,122 of which were recorded in Gwent.

This is the first time since the Public Health Wales release on August 24 where no deaths were recorded across the whole of Wales.

READ MORE:

A total of 2,889 new cases were recorded across Wales during that 24 hour period, of which 510 were in Gwent.

163 new cases were recorded in Caerphilly – with only Cardiff (398), Flintshire (198), Swansea (188) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (186) recording more new cases.

Newport saw a rise of 140 new cases, while Monmouthshire and Torfaen saw rises of 91 and 78 cases respectively.

No area in Wales saw fewer new cases recorded than in Blaenau Gwent (38).

Blaenau Gwent also has the lowest rolling seven-day case rate per 100,000 people – up to December 11, the latest available figures – in Gwent.

It’s case rate of 426.6 is the fourth lowest in Wales – behind Rhondda Cynon Taf (422.4), Carmarthenshire (414.3) and Ceredigion (389.3).

Caerphilly (472.2) and Monmouthshire (488.4) also have case rates lower than the Wales-wide average (500.7) – and the tenth and thirteenth lowest in Wales.

Torfaen’s case rate (541.7) is the ninth highest in Wales, while Newport’s (549.5) is the seventh highest.

Here are where the latest cases have been reported:

Cardiff: 398

Flintshire: 198

Swansea: 188

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 186

Caerphilly: 163

Carmarthenshire: 147

Newport: 140

Vale of Glamorgan: 136

Gwynedd: 132

Bridgend: 118

Powys: 118

Wrexham: 107

Anglesey: 91

Monmouthshire: 91

Neath Port Talbot: 89

Torfaen: 78

Denbighshire: 68

Pembrokeshire: 60

Merthyr Tydfil: 57

Conwy: 49

Ceredigion: 46

Blaenau Gwent: 38

Resident Outside Wales 179

Unknown Location: 12