NO FURTHER deaths have been recorded in Wales from coronavirus – for the first time since August – Public Health Wales has confirmed.
In the latest coronavirus update – no deaths were recorded across Wales in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday, December 15, meaning the Wales-wide death toll remains at 6,501 since the start of the pandemic – 1,122 of which were recorded in Gwent.
This is the first time since the Public Health Wales release on August 24 where no deaths were recorded across the whole of Wales.
READ MORE:
- Schools in Wales told to make plans for remote teaching at start of spring term.
- What to do if you haven't had your booster jab invitation yet.
- Powerful images of the pandemic wins photographer a national award.
A total of 2,889 new cases were recorded across Wales during that 24 hour period, of which 510 were in Gwent.
163 new cases were recorded in Caerphilly – with only Cardiff (398), Flintshire (198), Swansea (188) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (186) recording more new cases.
Newport saw a rise of 140 new cases, while Monmouthshire and Torfaen saw rises of 91 and 78 cases respectively.
No area in Wales saw fewer new cases recorded than in Blaenau Gwent (38).
Blaenau Gwent also has the lowest rolling seven-day case rate per 100,000 people – up to December 11, the latest available figures – in Gwent.
It’s case rate of 426.6 is the fourth lowest in Wales – behind Rhondda Cynon Taf (422.4), Carmarthenshire (414.3) and Ceredigion (389.3).
Caerphilly (472.2) and Monmouthshire (488.4) also have case rates lower than the Wales-wide average (500.7) – and the tenth and thirteenth lowest in Wales.
Torfaen’s case rate (541.7) is the ninth highest in Wales, while Newport’s (549.5) is the seventh highest.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
Cardiff: 398
Flintshire: 198
Swansea: 188
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 186
Caerphilly: 163
Carmarthenshire: 147
Newport: 140
Vale of Glamorgan: 136
Gwynedd: 132
Bridgend: 118
Powys: 118
Wrexham: 107
Anglesey: 91
Monmouthshire: 91
Neath Port Talbot: 89
Torfaen: 78
Denbighshire: 68
Pembrokeshire: 60
Merthyr Tydfil: 57
Conwy: 49
Ceredigion: 46
Blaenau Gwent: 38
Resident Outside Wales 179
Unknown Location: 12
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment