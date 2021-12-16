DRAGONS boss Dean Ryan is angry that action hasn’t been taken after a high shot that has ruled Wales hooker Elliot Dee out of the European Challenge Cup clash against Lyon.

The 27-year-old from Newbridge went off towards the end of the first half of the 22-16 defeat to Perpignan last Saturday after a dangerous tackle by opposite number Seilala Lam.

Dee failed a head injury assessment and the rapid turnaround to the second fixture means he sits out the Rodney Parade encounter, with Taylor Davies starting and converted back row forward James Benjamin on the bench.

Dee was hit late and high after passing to centre Aneurin Owen but referee Christophe Ridley deemed that Lam’s offence was only worthy of a yellow card.

The English official, in consultation with TMO Rowan Kitt, said that the Dragons man fell into the contact and that there was attempt by the Perpignan forward to grasp with his left arm, even if he should have been lower.

Ridley said there was mitigation for the head contact but Ryan is frustrated that there hasn’t been further action by citing commissioner Chris Sharp.

FRUSTRATED: Dragons boss Dean Ryan

“It exposed ‘Jumbo’ [Benjamin] a little bit earlier than we would have wanted and had set up for, then you could see how that instability increased throughout the game,” said the director of rugby after the Dragons had lineout struggles.

“I was frustrated about that and I am frustrated that not only a referee [didn't act] but a citing official and whatever processes are in place. That's not our first [of the season] and won't be our last.

“You'd hope there are systems in place that enable this to get better because I understood that these are the types of incidents that we are trying to take out of the game.

“I understand that a referee might miss it but I don't understand why a TMO doesn't get it and I definitely don't understand when a citing official doesn't get it.”

Ryan has previously complained about head shots on Harri Keddie and Taine Basham going unpunished in the United Rugby Championship.

The Dragons will hope that Dee returns to bolster their pack for the festive derbies against the Ospreys, Cardiff and the Scarlets after playing it safe with the Wales hooker rather than waiting to see if he came through the protocols.

“Six days is the minimum [for a head injury] and would be halfway through Friday. I am just not prepared to take the risk around concussion,” said Ryan.