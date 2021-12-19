AN EVENING of entertainment, organised by Vale of Glamorgan residents, has raised £7,000 to help teenagers facing cancer.

Simon Baston from Penarth and Karl Webb from Barry recently organised the ModSka evening at the Tramshed in Cardiff to raise essential funds for Teenage Cancer Trust with £7,000 raised through donations of local businesses and attendees.

Every day, seven young people in the UK aged 13-24 hear the devastating words “you have cancer” and their lives are turned upside down. Teenage Cancer Trust is a UK charity providing young people living with cancer the specialised nursing and emotional support they need.

Mr Baston and his family have fundraised for Teenage Cancer Trust since 2012, when the charity supported his son Alex.

He said: “We have supported Teenage Cancer Trust for nine years because our son Alex was diagnosed with cancer and Teenage Cancer Trust helped our family enormously.

"All young people deserve as ‘normal’ a life as possible and Teenage Cancer Trust, with its exceptional caring environment and youth support coordinator ensures this”.

Karl Webb added: "It’s such a pleasure to not only organise such an incredible event for the past five years, but know that it will make a huge difference to young people in our local community with cancer.”

Now in its fifth year, the ModSka evening has raised a staggering £33,000 to date.

Stacey Hawdon, Senior Relationship Manager Wales at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “To raise more than £33,000 over the last five years is an incredible achievement, and we are so grateful to Simon, Karl, the sponsors, performers and attendees for all their support.

"The funds raised will help ensure that young people in Wales have access to specialist nursing care and will be truly life-changing for so many young people with cancer. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

To find out more about the charity visit www.teenagecancertrust.org