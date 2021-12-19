APPLICATIONS for children to star in an award-winning Welsh show are open.

Production company Cwmni Da is looking for two child actors to take over the main characters in the Welsh language series Deian a Loli which follows a pair of mischievous twins with secret superpowers - allowing them to freeze their parents while they go on adventures.

The current duo Ifan Henri, 10, and Lleucu Owen, 11, are now too long in the tooth to play their parts meaning two youngsters can take on the roles for the fourth series – with no previous acting experience needed.

Martin Thomas, who is director and co-producer of the show which has scooped numerous accolades including three BAFTA Cymru Awards, said: “Any young actors aged between nine and 12 years of age are invited to send us a video [no longer than two minutes] telling an interesting story about themselves.

“It can be literally about anything they have done, have seen or just a figment of their imagination.

“The last time we carried out this exercise we received more than 550 videos and the previous time we got around 300 so the whittling down process will take a bit of time.

“We are looking for children with enthusiasm and a zest for life.”

Lleucu and Ifan were kept busy filming the 15-minute episodes until earlier this autumn after the Covid pandemic upset the production schedule.

Ifan said: “There was loads of fun with the crew and Lleucu and I got on really well. There were lots of jokes and Lleucu and I would often have a fit of the giggles and we'd have to re-do the scene.

"I think the most we had to do was seven takes."

Lleucu added: "I’ve watched Deian a Loli since it started, and I was pleased to get the part. I was a bit nervous but once we started, I felt confident.

"Filming was great and I learned such a lot about acting. I would like to do something like this again and possibly go into the world of acting.”

Filming is planned in the Caernarfon area in May 2022, with 10 initial episodes then another 10 planned for 2023.

The closing date for applications is January 3, 2022, and more details can be found at www.cwmnida.cymru