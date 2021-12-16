A PAEDOPHILE has pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.
Steven Keene, 47, of Rhoose Way, Rhoose, admitted the charges at Newport Crown Court.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Judge Richard Williams adjourned his sentence until January 21, 2022 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Keene was granted bail and ordered to register as a sex offender.
