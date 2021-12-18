AT Westonbirt School four Stanwell School Students - Bethan Jones (14), Elizabeth Evans (15), Issy Wright (14) and Seren Hutcheson (16) - represented Cardiff Lacrosse Club in the England Lacrosse Association South West Women's League/Tournament.
They were the youngest four players in the Competition, played matches against Plymouth University, Nuneaton Lacrosse Club and Cirencester Lacrosse Club and all performed exceptionally well.
All four girls have previously represented Evenlode Primary School in the Welsh National Pop Lacrosse Tournaments.
Cardiff Lacrosse Club head coach Tony Higginson said he was extremely proud of them.
Anyone interested in taking up lacrosse, whether it be pop lacrosse or field lacrosse, can contact Tony Higginson on 07966738405 or e-mail tony.higginson13@gmail.com
After-school training sessions are held on Monday evenings at Stanwell School on the 4G pitch.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.