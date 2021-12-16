A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to having a 'Rambo' knife in public.

At Newport Crown Court, Aeron Gingell, 18, admitted having the blade and a kitchen knife in Brithdir, Caerphilly, on April 16.

He also pleaded guilty to having a kitchen knife in public on Hanbury Road, Bargoed, just over a month later on May 18.

Judge Daniel Williams adjourned sentence to January 7 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Gingell, of Wellington Terrace, Brithdir, was remanded in custody.

The defendant was represented by Steve Burnell and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.