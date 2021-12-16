A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to having a 'Rambo' knife in public.
At Newport Crown Court, Aeron Gingell, 18, admitted having the blade and a kitchen knife in Brithdir, Caerphilly, on April 16.
He also pleaded guilty to having a kitchen knife in public on Hanbury Road, Bargoed, just over a month later on May 18.
MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was back selling on the streets after his release from prison
Judge Daniel Williams adjourned sentence to January 7 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Gingell, of Wellington Terrace, Brithdir, was remanded in custody.
The defendant was represented by Steve Burnell and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.