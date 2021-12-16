A NEW sandwich and salad bar is set to open between Maindee and Beechwood.
The “healthy” takeaway, Munch Bunch, hopes to offer jacket potatoes, breakfast food, vegan and vegetarian options, as well as sandwiches and salads.
Located on 268 Chepstow Road, the takeaway will replace the former beauty salon DH Aesthetics, after planning permission was granted by Newport City Council’s planning department on December 15.
The takeaway will be open from 8am until 8pm on weeknights, from 8.30am until 6pm on Saturdays and between 10.30am and 3pm on Sundays.
Both Cllr Mark Spencer and Cllr Deborah Davies, ward councillors for Beechwood, objected to the planning application.
Labour councillor Davies said that she was objecting for two reasons – the “ongoing concern” of traffic and parking in the area, and the potential increase of littering.
The council’s Highways Officer did not object to the application.
Short stay parking will be available at the front and side of the takeaway.
Cllr Davies added: “I am worried about a further additional food takeaway business in the area. This is redefining this area of shops from a mix of usage to a focus to the supply of hot meals and takeaways, which is increasingly an issue.”
Labour councillor Spencer said he fully supported his fellow ward councillor’s concerns.
One neighbour also objected to the application, saying there are already enough takeaways in the area.
