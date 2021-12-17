BOSS Dean Ryan says the Dragons face the same bruising challenge against Lyon as they did in Perpignan, only the quality is higher.

The second part of the French double-header in the European Challenge Cup takes place at Rodney Parade this evening (kick-off 8pm).

The injury-hit Dragons' task is much tougher than it was against Top 14 strugglers Perpignan on Saturday, when they wasted a glut of chances before seeing a 9-0 lead in the second half turn into a 22-16 defeat.

Lyon, fourth in the French league, have tinkered with their side but still head to Newport with a formidable pack that will look to put the squeeze on up front.

"I think it will be a very similar model, just the quality will be higher," said director of rugby Ryan.

"It's a massive challenge and the frustration from Perpignan was that we missed three or four fairly easy chances to score, which would have changed the outcome of the game.

"I doubt we will get three or four chances to score against Lyon, we might get one. We've got to be better at executing those moments.

"Everyone can see the challenge of Lyon from the Top 14 and it's important that we have got real energy. They will be big, incredible physical with dynamic runners across the backs.

"We are looking to get a bit more energy back into our performances and pace into what we do for the derbies, when hopefully some people will be back available."

OUT: Dragons lock Will Rowlands is injured

Ryan makes four changes to his XV with Wales forwards Elliot Dee and Will Rowlands out through injury.

Hooker Taylor Davies, lock Ben Carter, openside Ollie Griffiths and full-back Josh Lewis come in with Taine Basham shifting to number eight and Jonah Holmes returning to the wing.

The Dragons are still without frontline scrum-halves Rhodri Williams and Gonzalo Bertranou.

The injury list also includes Wales flanker Ross Moriarty, full-back Jordan Williams and centre Jack Dixon while wing Ashton Hewitt and tighthead Lloyd Fairbrother have been out long-term.

The Dragons have won 10 of 12 Challenge Cup meetings with French opponents in Newport but Lyon are fourth in the Top 14 and beat Gloucester in their opener.

Lyon have tinkered with their side from last weekend but still boast a formidable squad captained by France forward Felix Lambey.

The pack features prop Demba Bamba, hard-running former Connacht back rower Colby Fainga'a, Fiji lock Temo Mayanavanua and Georgia flanker Beka Saginadze.

Dragons: Lewis; Holmes, Warren, Owen, Dyer; Davies, Knoyle; Seiuli, T Davies, Doge, J Davies, Carter, Keddie (captain), Griffiths, Basham.

Replacements: Benjamin, Reynolds, Brown, Maksymiw, Wainwright, Babos, Roberts, J Rosser.

Lyon: Laporte, Dumortier, Parisien, Regard, Niniashvili; Berdeu, Pélissié; Devisme, Charcosset, Bamba, Geraci, Mayanavanua, Lambey (captain), Saginadze, Fainga'a.

Replacements: Ivaldi, Rey, Kaabèche, Guillard, Cretin, Rimet, Ngatai, Tchaptchet.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (England)