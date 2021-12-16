A VERY ill dog was found dumped at a mountain in Caerphilly in what the RSPCA called a ‘heartbreaking incident.’

The black Staffordshire bull terrier was found by a member of the public at Fochriw Mountain on December 5. It was trying to walk down the road.

The member of the public contacted the RSPCA who found that there were no people nearby, the dog had no collar and was not microchipped. There were also no houses nearby.

The dog was found in a terrible condition and vets had to put him down as the tumours he had were so severe.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: “This was such a sad and shocking discovery – with this poor dog found in a terrible state at Fochriw Mountain.

“The poor dog couldn’t even walk properly into our veterinary clinic – and sadly vets had no choice but to put him to sleep to end his suffering. It’s a heartbreaking incident.

"He had massive, gruesome mouth tumours which clearly needed urgent attention. It beggars belief that it seems someone chose to dump this dog rather than get him the help he so desperately needed.

"Anyone who knows how this poor dog ended up alone at Fochriw Mountain, or may help us be able to identify an owner, should contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

Last December, the RSPCA received 51,000 calls - which amounts to one call every minute.

Inspector Daniels added: “With our teams out on the frontline across England and Wales rescuing animals from danger and suffering 365 days a year, we are often their only hope. We’re asking people to Join the Rescue this Christmas to help bring animals to safety.”