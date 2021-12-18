These ten areas of Wales currently have the worst Covid rates in the country.

There has been a drop in the worst case rates across Wales this week, though fears of the spread of the Omicron variant continue to grow.

The tenth highest case rate last week was found in Pendre, Litchard & Coity in Bridgend.

That rate of 1,055.6 cases per 100,000 people would be the sixth highest this week, rather than the tenth highest last week.

Highest Covid case rate in Wales

The MSOA (middle layer super output areas) data released by Public Health Wales shows more than half of the worst Covid rates in Wales are found in the north.

That includes Ruthin, where more than one per cent of people have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days.

Between December 5 and December 11, nowhere in Wales had a higher Covid case rate.

During that seven-day period, the area recorded 149 new Covid cases, leaving it with a case rate of 1,746.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Preparations for remote teaching in Wales

It comes as schools in Wales have been told to prepare for a return to remote learning after the Christmas holidays.

Schools will get two “planning days” at the start of the spring term, to allow them to plan for the return of all children to school.

“Our collective priority continues to be to minimise the disruption to education, and ensure where possible learners continue to receive in-person learning, as well as protecting staff, learners and communities,” said education minister Jeremy Miles.

Worst Covid case rates in Wales

These are the parts of Wales with the highest Covid rates in the country over the last seven days: