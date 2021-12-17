THE annual Carols Under the Arch service will be held this Sunday night, although it will again be held solely online.

The service, organised by Noddfa Church in Abersychan and Victory Church in Blaenavon, raises funds for the Daniel Jones Fund at Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind.

Last year, the service – which usually sees around 1,000 people gather under the arch in Abersychan – was forced online due to restrictions on gatherings.

And this year, with the rise of the Omicron variant, the event will once more be held virtually.

But the one positive of last year's move online was that around 15,500 people were able to tune in, and it is hoped this year’s event will be just as widely shared.

“We are doing it all online again,” said Pastor John, of Noddfa Church. “To do it in person and have it cancelled - then we would have nothing. This way people can enjoy the event at home.

“There will be a brass band, all the local schools will be involved, there will be readings from Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds and Cllr Giles Davies.

Recording music for Carols Under the Arch at Noddfa Church. Picture: Noddfa Church.

“The theme is ‘where we are going’. We’ve all had a difficult two years, but it’s about hope and looking to where were are going in the future.

“Thanks to Garnsychan Partnership, everyone involved through Noddfa Church and Victory Church, and to the Argus for its continued support.”

Carols Under the Arch will be streamed on the Noddfa Church YouTube channel at 7pm on Sunday, December 19. You can also search 'Noddfa Church' on YouTube and set a reminder which will notify you when the service goes live.