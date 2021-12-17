PLANS are still being made as to whether GPs in Gwent will be needed to support the Covid-19 vaccine booster roll-out, according to the region's health board.
A spokeswoman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We are working through our plans to identify which of our GP Surgeries will be offering vaccinations.”
So far, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has given out 204,467 booster vaccines - up to 10pm on Sunday, December 12.
This is how many people in each age group above 50 in Gwent have had their booster vaccines:
- 80 and above: 86.4 per cent;
- 75-79: 87.7 per cent;
- 70-74: 87.1 per cent;
- 65-69: 84.7 per cent;
- 60-64: 77 per cent;
- 55-59: 66 per cent;
- 50-54: 49.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, 45 per cent of those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable and 58.4 per cent of those in the JCVI’s at risk groups have also received their booster jabs.
The Welsh Government announced earlier this month that they would be pushing to offer every adult over the age of 18 who is eligible to have a booster by the end of the month.
The health board have put out advice to the public to not contact them for an appointment as they will contact by either letter or text message and urge people to take the appointment they are given.
