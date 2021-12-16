PRIME minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have revealed the name of their baby daughter.
Named Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, the announcement came after Mr Johnson was seen speaking to women with a baby at a vaccination center, the Press Association reports.
Mrs Johnson revealed the meaning of the name on her Instagram, saying Romy was after her aunt Rosemary and Iris from the Greek word for rainbow.
Charlotte is in honor of Mr Johnson's late mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died aged 79 in September of this year.
Romy is the couple's second child together. In April 2020, their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born.
Their son's name paid tribute to the two doctors, Nick Hart and Nick Price that helped save the PM's life as he was treated for Covid.
On the Instagram post, Mrs Johnson wanted to thank those that helped her during the birth, saying: "Thank you so much to the amazing maternity staff at UCLH for looking after us so well. We are so, so grateful."
