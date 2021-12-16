GWENT Police is appealing for witnesses following reports of an assault in Risca in late November.

Officers say that a 47-year-old man allegedly witnessed an altercation between two unknown men, before he was reportedly assaulted, leaving him with a leg injury.

The reported assault took place on Commercial Street at around 1.15am on Sunday, November 21.

In a tweet, Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for details after a report of an assault in Commercial Street, Risca at around 1.15am on Sunday, November 21.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to reach out to us or anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to call 101, quoting log: 2100418797.”