MORE than £600 has been raised at a pub entertainment evening for a Newport girl battling leukaemia.
The Hereford Arms pub in Maindee raised £620 through a pool match for Laiah Palmer on Friday, December 10. Laiah, aged four, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on September 13.
Melanie Thacker organised the event after hearing about Laiah’s condition. “I have known Laiah’s family for years. Both myself and my husband grew up with Laiah’s grandparents.
“When I came home from a holiday and heard about what happened to Laiah, I wanted to do something to help.
“They wanted to do some fundraising at the Hereford Arms and asked if there was anyone local to donate the money to and I suggested Laiah after speaking with her parents to make sure it was okay.
“It was a lot of fun.”
Prizes were donated by the Spar on Church Road and Morrison’s and a spread was done by Tina Bridgeman.
“It was all made possible by Cindy and Peter Cregg, the landlady and landlord of the pub. It was a lovely night, and we are hoping to get another one done,” said Mrs Thacker.
Another £145 was raised by Alway Football Team to go towards supporting Laiah and her family during the treatment.
