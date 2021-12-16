TACO Bell fans in Newport are set to face a longer wait than first expected to get their hands on tasty treats.

Initially, it appeared as though the fast food chain was set to open their first branch in the city on Friday (December 17).

The chain went so far as to post this date on their website.

But now, a representative for the company has backtracked on this date, revealing that the restaurant will be open at a later date.

However, they have not given a new opening date for their store, which is located in John Frost Square, in the city centre.

They said: “We do not have a confirmed opening date currently”.

While this branch might not be ready by the initial date, significant progress has been made.

In recent days, the exterior Taco Bell signs have been installed on what was previously the Select fashion store.

Inside, the kitchen area appears to have been set up, and overhead menu boards have been put in place.

At this time, it appears as though the front of house area requires the most work ahead of opening.

The Taco Bell website previously said that the restaurant would be opening tomorrow

In recent days, the franchise holder for the new store has been seen to be hiring staff for their Newport location.

According to a series of postings on recruitment website Indeed, Campana Ltd – which runs the Taco Bell franchises in Cardiff, are looking for a variety of roles to be filled in Newport city centre.

These range from a general manager, to shift managers.

Previously, team member roles were seen to be advertised, though these appear to have been filled at this time.

What's more, a new licensing application has been submitted to Newport City Council.

If approved, the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from Monday to Sunday 10am to midnight and for the provision of late night refreshment from Monday to Sunday 11pm to 5am will be allowed.