A BLACKWOOD actor and influencer is gearing up for the launch of his second Instagram series.

Scott McGlynn is bringing the popular IGTV show Celebrity Skin Talk back for a second series where he talks about skincare and routines with famous faces.

First up on the new series – which starts on Monday, December 20 – is American actress Karan Ashley. Ms Ashley is best known as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Power Ranger in Fox’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

The pair will talk skin care routines and other cosmetic secrets. The first series featured the likes of Michelle Collins, Tamzin Outhwaite and Suzanne Shaw.

“I can’t wait for series two,” said Mr McGlynn. “I wanted to bring it back earlier, but I’ve been busy with the acting side of things. So, I’m excited to be back with Karan Ashley being my first guest. I grew up watching her as a kid, it’s mad!”

Despite Celebrity Skin Talk being on hold and the ongoing pandemic, its been a very busy year for Mr McGlynn. He’s broken into acting and is preparing to film his roles in an upcoming film in January as well as a short film in February. He is also set to appear in a BBC film, but details of these projects are still under wraps.

MORE NEWS:

“I can’t wait to get going,” he said in relation to the films.

One place readers may have seen Mr McGlynn appear recently is in the latest series of Netflix’s Sex Education.

“Sex Education was fun. It was great,” he said.

“It was when they needed background people. I don’t do that any more now that I’ve branched into acting more, but being part of the experience was incredible.

“It was incredible watching the actors work and I loved watching director Ben Taylor, I learnt a lot from them before becoming an actor myself.”

You can watch Celebrity Skin Talk on https://www.instagram.com/scottmcglynnofficial/?hl=en