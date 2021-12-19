A MEMORIAL bench has been placed in the Pharmacy’s Quadrant at Prince Philip Hospital in memory of a porter who died earlier this year.
More than £1,700 was raised by the porter team of Paul Maulkin, who died earlier this year, in order to purchase a bench and a plaque in his memory, after more than 15 years of working at the hospital.
The remaining money was donated to the breast cancer unit at the hospital, at the request of Paul’s family.
Owen Jenkins, porter and Paul’s shift partner said: “We wish to extend a big thank you to anyone who donated money in Paul’s memory. Paul was always so loved by everyone. He had a big heart, and we all thought the world of him.
“He always so easy to talk to, if you were stressed about anything, he would always put you at ease.”
