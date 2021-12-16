WEST Mercia Police said officers are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a former nurse who was last seen in Hereford six days ago.

Janet Edwards, 66, was last seen in the area of Beechwood Court, in Venns Lane, at 3pm on Friday, December 10.

She has not been seen since, and specialist police officers, police dogs and volunteer search and rescue groups have all been involved in the search.

Detective Inspector Cath Taylor issued an update on Thursday, where she also thanked the public for their continued support in the appeal for information over the disappearance of keen runner Ms Edwards.

"We are increasingly concerned about the welfare of Janet," she said.

"She is a fit and healthy lady and keen runner whose disappearance is completely out of character.

"She is a well-known and liked member of the Herefordshire community having served for our NHS.

"I would like to thank our public in Herefordshire and beyond for their continued support with this investigation and sharing our appeals along with those who have been searching tirelessly of their own accord."

Enquiries are ongoing, as are searches with specially trained officers, police dogs and volunteer rescue groups in an effort to locate Ms Edwards, who was last seen wearing a green Raab jacket, blue jeans and casual brown boots with a white trim and sole.

Officers have previously shared a CCTV picture from Dunelm, in Holmer Road, where Ms Edwards was on Friday morning – hours before she was last seen.

Police want to hear from anyone driving in the Venns Lane, Ayelstone Hill or Commercial Road areas between 3pm and 7pm on Friday who might have dash cam footage, or anyone with video doorbells.

"We would also ask for anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam or anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera who has not yet received a visit from the police to review footage of same between the times of 3pm and 7pm bearing in mind the description of Janet," DI Taylor said.

"Her family continue to be supported and updated by the police at this difficult time."

She added: "While our enquiriescontinue we would appeal to any member of the public who is believed to have seen Janet on December 10 to contact police quoting incident reference 00654_I_10122021."